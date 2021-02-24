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Why is NO ONE talking about this? | Greg Kelly
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310 views • February 24, 2021
Greg Kelly reacts to the hearings tied to the Capitol calamity seen in Washington in early January 6th, and why lawmakers are 'dancing around' the tough questions, and is joined by legal scholar Alan Dershowitz to discuss the constitutionality of calls to censor certain news networks in response to those events. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
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