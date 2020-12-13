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Connect ALESIS V25 MIDI KEYBOARD To iPad Or iPhone & PC Windows 10
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11 views • December 13, 2020
This is a quick video showing how to easily connect your Alesis V25 MIDI keyboard/controller to an iPad, an iPhone and PC Windows 10. The video was made for my dad, so he can see how to connect his Alesis V25, but is also uploaded for those who might benefit from the video also. :)
Timestamp:
[00:00] Intro.
[01:35] 1 - Connecting Alesis V25 to iPad and using Garageband.
[04:45] 2- Connecting Alesis V25 to iPhone and using Garageband.
[07:04] 3 - Connecting Alesis V25 to PC Windows 10 and using Ableton Live Lite 10.
[09:21] Outro.
Gear on Amazon:
Alesis V25 | 25-Key USB MIDI Keyboard Controller: https://amzn.to/3a9HCjV
Apple Lightning to USB3 Camera Adapter, White: https://amzn.to/3qPv9rF
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
Timestamp:
[00:00] Intro.
[01:35] 1 - Connecting Alesis V25 to iPad and using Garageband.
[04:45] 2- Connecting Alesis V25 to iPhone and using Garageband.
[07:04] 3 - Connecting Alesis V25 to PC Windows 10 and using Ableton Live Lite 10.
[09:21] Outro.
Gear on Amazon:
Alesis V25 | 25-Key USB MIDI Keyboard Controller: https://amzn.to/3a9HCjV
Apple Lightning to USB3 Camera Adapter, White: https://amzn.to/3qPv9rF
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
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