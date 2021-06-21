MEL K AND CHARLIE WARD MONDAY MORNING MEETING - SITREP & MEL'S REOPEN AMERICA TOUR NOTES 6-21-2021

MEL K AND CHARLIE WARD MONDAY MORNING MEETING - SITREP & MEL'S REOPEN AMERICA TOUR NOTES 6-21-2021Mel and Charlie dig into the latest news for discerning patriots worldwide. Mel shares some thoughts from the Health and Freedom Reopen America Tour and set the stage for another crazy week as we witness dark to light. God Wins!Mel's next live in person event will be with Doug Billings of The Right Side July 1st through 4th in Branson, MO. And she will be at the Health and Freedom Reopen America Tour in August and September. See our website and follow the link to the events. Remember to mention Mel K for great discounts on these fun and informative events. See you there!Happy Fathers Day to all our Patriot Pal Dads and their families.We love what we do and are working hard to keep on top of everything to help this transition along peacefully and with love. Please support our work in any way you can. Like, Share, Comment and If you value our work and have the resources please support us through our website PayPal link.