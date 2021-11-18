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Trust WHO | Journeyman Pictures/Oracle Films
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44 views • November 18, 2021
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By: Randomuser04
Url: https://www.bitchute.com/video/kEn3iVabHtao/
From the video description:
Is the WHO sick? The filmmaker and mother Lilian Franck reveals clandestine influences by the tobacco, pharmaceutical and nuclear industries on the organization. She shows a frightening portrayal of our present society, in which governmental politics is becoming obsolete.
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
By: Randomuser04
Url: https://www.bitchute.com/video/kEn3iVabHtao/
From the video description:
Is the WHO sick? The filmmaker and mother Lilian Franck reveals clandestine influences by the tobacco, pharmaceutical and nuclear industries on the organization. She shows a frightening portrayal of our present society, in which governmental politics is becoming obsolete.
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