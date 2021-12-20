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Dragon Powered Christmas: The Curse That Keeps on Giving
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68 views • December 20, 2021
Breaking Babylon on NYSTV w/ John Hall and Jon Pounders
Live Every Sunday Night 7 EST, 6 CST, 5 MST, 4 PST
#BreakingBabylon #Season2 #Episode7
Just like every action we take is a planted seed, destined to bare fruit; everything we celebrate has ancient roots that can either curse or bless our household. Join us as we discuss the dragon powered, holiday that has played a part in what we call the "spirit of Christmas".
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Live Every Sunday Night 7 EST, 6 CST, 5 MST, 4 PST
#BreakingBabylon #Season2 #Episode7
Just like every action we take is a planted seed, destined to bare fruit; everything we celebrate has ancient roots that can either curse or bless our household. Join us as we discuss the dragon powered, holiday that has played a part in what we call the "spirit of Christmas".
T-Shirts and Mugs:
nystv-wear.creator-spring.com
NYSTV
https://www.nystv.org
Get your first month free
Use Promo Code: BB
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content:
Donate PayPal
https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
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