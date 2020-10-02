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A PAUSE FOR THOUGHT 2020
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224 views • October 02, 2020
Walking around my hometown all I see are compliant vessels just shuffling around from place to place no fight no comment no voice totally hooked into the system of lies of a system that does not care about them we are going into a very dark winter it will be good to talk so I will be starting a weekly live stream chat if your interested day to be confirmed stay, strong people...Rob.
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ Bitchute
#uklockdown#coronavirus#pandemic
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ Bitchute
#uklockdown#coronavirus#pandemic
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