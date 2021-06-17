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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0974 - Uwe-Wilhelm Rakebrand - Report on the crime
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10 views • June 17, 2021
Uwe-Wilhelm, on his honeymoon with his pregnant wife Kathrin in the passenger seat, was driving a red rental car, when the trio hit their car several times with a Ryder rental truck. When Uwe-Wilhelm wouldn’t stop, as he and his wife were warned about accidents being used as a premise to rob people, he was shot in the neck and bled to death at the scene
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