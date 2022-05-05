British Friends Involved in Ukraine Rescue Condemn Russian Troops and Chinese Communist Party

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【Ukraine Rescue】05/04/2022 A British friend who has just joined the NFSC volunteer team, expressed his willingness to help the Ukrainian refugees with us. He says that the Chinese Communist Party is very evil and does not respect human rights and strongly supports us to take down the evil Chinese Communist Party