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Energy Update - Bonnie Vent Channeling - The New Timeline
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51 views • January 26, 2021
Bonnie Vent is a medium/channeler
You are in a time of transition. The road will continue to be bumpy and you will still see chaos in the outside world. There is no going back, only forward. Choose with great care, dear ones. Don’t be afraid to make adjustments along the way as things unfold and are revealed to you. Positive energy is needed now more than ever before.
Please go to my website to subscribe for updates:
https://www.BonnieVent.com
Bonnie Vent’s Official website
https://www.BonnieVent.com
Art pieces that appear in the video and more
https://www.BonnieVent.com/shop
Special sizes, mediums, frames, international shipping https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/bonnie-vent
Book a private reading
https://www.bonnievent.com/book-online
Facebook link to show page:
https://www.facebook.com/BonnieVentShow/
Facebook link to discussion group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheConnectionCommunity/
DVD and VODs https://tinyurl.com/BonnieVentVideos T-Shirts by Amazon https://tinyurl.com/BonnieVentshirts
You are in a time of transition. The road will continue to be bumpy and you will still see chaos in the outside world. There is no going back, only forward. Choose with great care, dear ones. Don’t be afraid to make adjustments along the way as things unfold and are revealed to you. Positive energy is needed now more than ever before.
Please go to my website to subscribe for updates:
https://www.BonnieVent.com
Bonnie Vent’s Official website
https://www.BonnieVent.com
Art pieces that appear in the video and more
https://www.BonnieVent.com/shop
Special sizes, mediums, frames, international shipping https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/bonnie-vent
Book a private reading
https://www.bonnievent.com/book-online
Facebook link to show page:
https://www.facebook.com/BonnieVentShow/
Facebook link to discussion group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheConnectionCommunity/
DVD and VODs https://tinyurl.com/BonnieVentVideos T-Shirts by Amazon https://tinyurl.com/BonnieVentshirts
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