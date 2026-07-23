Whole Fruit & Blood Sugar: Fiber's Secret to Control

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* Whole fruits provide fiber slowing glucose absorption, unlike added sugars that rapidly spike blood sugar.
* High fiber fruits digest slowly, improving satiety and reducing post-meal blood sugar spikes for diabetes.
* Blackberries, kiwi, apricots, pineapple, watermelon, cherries, grapefruit, and papaya offer nutrients with relatively lower sugars.
* Pairing fruit with protein, fat, or fiber further slows glucose absorption while limiting blood spikes.
* Choose whole fruits in moderation, avoid juices and sugary processed products for better blood control.
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