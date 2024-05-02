CHP Talks: Nellie Slingerland—Blankets for Canada!

May 2, 2024: My guest this week is Nellie Slingerland of Coaldale Alberta. Nellie and her fellow-volunteers make quilts and blankets for those in need. We discuss their untiring efforts to help those suffering from the cold. In the past 17 years, the Coaldale branch of Blankets for Canada (blankets4canada.ca) has produced over 3000 quilts, using only volunteer labour and donated yarn. Their blankets have gone to the homeless, to immigrants, to disaster victims, to native reserves and to various shelters through dozens of compassionate organizations. Nellie and her husband Jake are also founding members of CHP Canada and this is just one more way that she and her friends display the love of God to their fellow citizens.





