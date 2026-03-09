IRGC has already sworn allegiance to the new spiritual leader of Iran and expressed its readiness to follow his instructions.

Recall, yesterday, Mojtaba, the son of Ali Khamenei, was elected as the new religious ruler of the country.

Adding:

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi congratulated Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Khatami on his election as the third leader of the Islamic Republic, vowing to continue defending Iran's national interests, its security, and the goals of the Islamic Revolution.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Sayyed Mohammad Khatami on his election as the Supreme Leader of Iran.

Compared to Trump's reaction:

US President Donald Trump stated that the new leader of Iran "won't last long" without the approval of the United States.