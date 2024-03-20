Natural Family Strong with J.R. Harrison

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
J.R. Harrison talks to Eileen about his journey from Executive Recruiter to his new mission from God: A movement to make the Natural Family a national holiday between Mother's Day and Father's Day. He goes on to explain why a strong family unit as designed by our Creator is critical to any civilized society.
You can reach JR and learn more about his mission at https://naturalfamilystrong.com/
