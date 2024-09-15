BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥Yemeni forces launching a hypersonic missile that struck Israel earlier today
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
246 views • 7 months ago

The Houthis released a video of their hypersonic ballistic missile, which they used to attack Israel.

Adding:

Trump officials say gunfire near presidential candidate.

Shots were reportedly fired near him. Trump is now unharmed and safe, the Republican campaign says.

The shooting took place in Florida, the New York Post writes.

But, according to the publication, it was not an assassination attempt. Two people were involved in a shootout outside the Trump West Palm Beach International Golf Course. The shooting was not aimed at Trump. The attackers were aiming at each other, the publication's sources said.

and:   “President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement that did not provide additional details.

and:  The FBI says it is dealing with the “Palm Beach” incident and is investigating an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy