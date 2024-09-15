💥Yemeni forces launching a hypersonic missile that struck Israel earlier today

The Houthis released a video of their hypersonic ballistic missile, which they used to attack Israel.

Trump officials say gunfire near presidential candidate.

Shots were reportedly fired near him. Trump is now unharmed and safe, the Republican campaign says.

The shooting took place in Florida, the New York Post writes.

But, according to the publication, it was not an assassination attempt. Two people were involved in a shootout outside the Trump West Palm Beach International Golf Course. The shooting was not aimed at Trump. The attackers were aiming at each other, the publication's sources said.

and: “President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement that did not provide additional details.

and: The FBI says it is dealing with the “Palm Beach” incident and is investigating an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.



