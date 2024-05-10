Dr. Thorp exposes the Militarized Medical Industrial Complex that has murdered millions of people worldwide.

Dr. Thorp, an American OBGYN, exposes the Militarized Medical Industrial Complex that has murdered millions of people worldwide. I am so ashamed of my own country... and all the hospitals, clinics, doctors and hospitals, who have behaved like Nazi Doctors in Nazi Germany, killing millions of innocent people with bioweapon injections. The excuse "I was just doing my job"... on the day of Judgement.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.