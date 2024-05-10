Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Thorp exposes the Militarized Medical Industrial Complex that has murdered millions of people worldwide.
Abide in Christ
Published 19 hours ago

Dr. Thorp, an American OBGYN, exposes the Militarized Medical Industrial Complex that has murdered millions of people worldwide. I am so ashamed of my own country... and all the hospitals, clinics, doctors and hospitals, who have behaved like Nazi Doctors in Nazi Germany, killing millions of innocent people with bioweapon injections. The excuse "I was just doing my job"... on the day of Judgement. 


Keywords
medicalmilitarizedindustrial complexobgyndr thorpexposes corruptionof the dodmurdered millions worldwidethey need to repent and stop killing people now

