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What is Bitcoin
Age of Discovery
Age of Discovery
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60 views • February 19, 2022
What is Bitcoin
Copyright © 2022 Rico Roho

Entire interview with Kurt Wuckert Jr: https://youtu.be/lsvr_ZNhGOo
Byzantine Generals Problem Solved by Blockchain: https://youtu.be/B8YObqn4xn4


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Bitcoin Definition - Investopediahttps://www.investopedia.com › Cryptocurrency › Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a digital or virtual currency created in 2009 that uses peer-to-peer technology to facilitate instant payments.
Why Is Bitcoin Valuable?

Is Bitcoin a Scam?


How Bitcoin Works - Investopediahttps://www.investopedia.com › Cryptocurrency › Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a digital currency, a decentralized system that records transactions in a distributed ledger called a blockchain. Bitcoin miners run complex computer ...

Bitcoin - Open source P2P moneyhttps://bitcoin.org
Bitcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority or banks; managing transactions and the issuing of bitcoins is carried out ...

What is bitcoin and how does it work? | New Scientisthttps://www.newscientist.com › definition › bitcoin
Bitcoin is a digital currency which operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments. Instead it relies on peer-to-peer ...
Top stories

Benzinga
Is Bitcoin A 'Climate Crisis'? Here's What Intel's CEO Says - Benzinga
1 day ago

Barron's
Bitcoin Falls to Below $40,000 as Wall Street in 'Full De-Risking Mode'
1 day ago

6ABC
Should you be investing in cryptocurrency? Here are some beginner tips from the experts
1 day ago

Institutional Investor
Does Crypto Have Value? A Bitcoin Pioneer Spelled It Out Years Ago.
3 days ago
More news

What is Bitcoin? | Coinbasehttps://www.coinbase.com › Learn › Crypto Basics
Bitcoin is a currency native to the Internet. Unlike government-issued currencies such as the dollar or euro, Bitcoin allows online transfers without a ...

Bitcoin - Wikipediahttps://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Bitcoin
Bitcoin (₿) is a decentralized digital currency, without a central bank or single administrator, that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer ...
Ledger start: 3 January 2009 (13 years ago)
Original author(s): Satoshi Nakamoto
Official user(s): El Salvador
Code repository: github.com/bitcoin/bitcoin

What is bitcoin? - CNNMoney - CNN Businesshttps://money.cnn.com › infographic › technology › w...
Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency created in 2009. Marketplaces called “bitcoin exchanges” allow people to buy or sell bitcoins using different currencies.
Videos

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What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin Explained Simply for Dummies
YouTube · 99Bitcoins
Apr 4, 2018
Keywords
bitcoinblockchainquantumaiartificial intelligencecomputingfintechrico rohoage of discoveryextended intelligenceeiage of automationbsvmetaverse
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