Twitter Censors Israeli COVID Vaccine Director

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prof. Shmuel Shapira MD MPH (Col.), who served as Director of the Israel Institute for Biological Research between 2013 and 2021, suggested that the monkeypox outbreak was connected to mRNA vaccines.
https://kanekoa.substack.com/p/twitter-censors-pfizer-injured-israeli
https://tinyurl.com/2chdynbc