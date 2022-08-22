Gross! Eating Bugs May Give You Parasites!

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE EATING BUGS?https://youtu.be/cD4v1NF0dsY

From the World Economic Forum to the Canadian government, the money-grubbing bug pushers want you to abandon meat for the creepy crawling alternatives under the auspices of fighting climate change and bettering human health. If you eat the bugs, you might have more bugs than you bargained for: parasites.



►FULL REPORT by Sheila Gunn Reid: https://rebelne.ws/3bYpYmj

Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.



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