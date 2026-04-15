Iran: "I am proud to be a member of a nation where more than twenty-five million registered to sacrifice their lives for the Iranian nation." - Mohsen Rezaei

"I am proud to be a member of a nation where more than twenty-five million registered to sacrifice their lives for the Iranian nation."

Mohsen Rezaei discusses Iran's successive victories and the serial defeats of the American army, both politically and militarily. Iran has achieved an important historical position, securing victories against great international powers.

"If our ancestors from two hundred years ago could speak with us today, their first words would be: 'We are envious of you. If only you had been in the Qajar and Pahlavi eras, you would not have allowed all these tragedies to occur, all this plunder to occur.'"