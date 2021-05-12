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LAW OF WAR: THE STORM (SERIES 2) ⛈⛈⛈ THE CORE THEORY (IN 10 SMALL PROOFS)
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100 views • May 12, 2021
LAW OF WAR: THE STORM (SERIES 2) ⛈⛈⛈ THE CORE THEORY (IN 10 SMALL PROOFS) #QANON
MAJIC EYES QNLY - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/majic_eyes_qnly/
Download the proofs here (from my MEGA): https://mega.nz/folder/A1twVaYa#9OgKruNqnx3Og4U1XnB76w
^^ some more files to come soon
The previous video (short introduction/summary):
👑🔥 LAW OF WAR: THE STORM (Series 2) ⛈⛈⛈ Introduction for Beginners (in 10 small proofs): https://www.bitchute.com/video/eQYgviRaXzZ5/
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
MAJIC EYES QNLY - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/majic_eyes_qnly/
Download the proofs here (from my MEGA): https://mega.nz/folder/A1twVaYa#9OgKruNqnx3Og4U1XnB76w
^^ some more files to come soon
The previous video (short introduction/summary):
👑🔥 LAW OF WAR: THE STORM (Series 2) ⛈⛈⛈ Introduction for Beginners (in 10 small proofs): https://www.bitchute.com/video/eQYgviRaXzZ5/
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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