We are on the Verge of Disruptive Financial Technology and Disruptive Communication Technology
Published 20 hours ago

An hour of testing is coming upon the earth.  Those who have eyes to see and ears to hear will be ahead of the curve, and will be positioned to overcome.  Civil disobedience, informed by biblical truth, will be needed in the coming days and years.

Here is the link to "The American Dream Film", containing all you need to know about the evils of central banking:  (595) The American Dream Film-Full Length - YouTube


mark of the beastworshipdisruptive technologyfintechcommunication technologyobedience idiots

