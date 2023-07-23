Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 Report - Kari Lake - [DS] Has Been Exposed,People Are Leading The Charge,It’s Time To Take Back This Country
channel image
X22 Report
12 Subscribers
280 views
Published 19 hours ago

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com


______________________________________________________

Kari Lake begins the conversation discussing the Arizona election fraud case. She is now bringing the case to the Arizona Supreme Court, if she has to, she will bring it all the way up to the Supreme Court. The people are now seeing the industrial military complex, the pharmaceutical complex and now the election industrial complex. The people see the system of the [DS]. Trump and Kari are on the front lines and they are pushing forward, they will not back down and the [DS] does not know what do with people that do not back down.

Keywords
trumpfbiqanonciabrighteondonald trumpbidenhunter bidenhealth ranger reportq anonx22 reportx22reportkari lakex22 financial report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket