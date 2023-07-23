X22 Report - Kari Lake - [DS] Has Been Exposed,People Are Leading The Charge,It’s Time To Take Back This Country

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
Kari Lake begins the conversation discussing the Arizona election fraud
case. She is now bringing the case to the Arizona Supreme Court, if she
has to, she will bring it all the way up to the Supreme Court. The
people are now seeing the industrial military complex, the
pharmaceutical complex and now the election industrial complex. The
people see the system of the [DS]. Trump and Kari are on the front lines
and they are pushing forward, they will not back down and the [DS] does
not know what do with people that do not back down.
