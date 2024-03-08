MIRRORED from The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel

https://rumble.com/v4hva3r-the-flour-massacre-and-the-gaza-holocaust-nwnw-547.html

https://corbettreport.com/nwnw547/

08/03/2024

This week on the New World Next Week: Israel escalates the Palestinian holocaust with the Flour Massacre; the US escalates the generated border crisis as the masses clamour for digital ID; and WPATH escalates the trans agenda as new leaks expose what is being admitted behind the scenes.