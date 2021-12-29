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DR. SCOTT JENSEN: "YOU'VE BEEN PLAYED."
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295 views • December 29, 2021
DR. SCOTT JENSEN: "YOU'VE BEEN PLAYED."
“Former Minnesota state senator, Dr Scott Jensen MD, explains how we’ve all been played” (no, not all!)
Covid-19 does not exist its simply the seasonal flu (detox) and common cold, Clever how the Globalist Parasites and Climate Change Fraudsters have used this fraud for the UNs Communist Agenda.
Annual Flu Deaths Scam Unwittingly Exposed and Replaced by the COVID Deaths Scam:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/annual-flu-deaths-scam-unwittingly-exposed-and-replaced-by-the-covid-deaths-scam/
“Former Minnesota state senator, Dr Scott Jensen MD, explains how we’ve all been played” (no, not all!)
Covid-19 does not exist its simply the seasonal flu (detox) and common cold, Clever how the Globalist Parasites and Climate Change Fraudsters have used this fraud for the UNs Communist Agenda.
Annual Flu Deaths Scam Unwittingly Exposed and Replaced by the COVID Deaths Scam:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/annual-flu-deaths-scam-unwittingly-exposed-and-replaced-by-the-covid-deaths-scam/
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