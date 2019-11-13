Chase Bank CEO Drops BIG Prediction For Trump 2020 That Dems FEAR

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Chris Donaldson from I Love My Freedom reports, President Trump has one thing going for him that the Democrats don’t and is when push comes to shove, the wise business interests are never going to back a socialist in 2020.