Crash site of the Russian Tu-22M3 that had mechanical issue

Crash site of the Tu-22M3 that had mechanical issue in the Usolsky district of the Irkutsk region. Video 2: One pilot was seen walking and talking on a phone.
The Russian Ministry of Defense reports that one of the crew members died.
There seems to be an issue with one of the ejection seats in the Tu-22M3 where one pilot regularly dies when they eject.