Lifehacking longevity? Start with storytelling 🎙️ with Edward Van Harmelen of Youth and Earth

My whole life, I've been told that the first year of parenthood will be one of the hardest years of one's life. But with almost four months under my belt as a brand new 40-year-old dad, my experience has been very different. Being a parent is easier than I expected.
This year, I've managed to write two books, my income has increased while my working hours have decreased, and I manage to work out and make love to my wife a few times a week. This has a lot to do with the productivity hacks I've had in place for years, but it's also due to my stack of health habits and the Nootropics almost constantly flowing in my blood. The obsessive Biohacking and self-care stuff that can seem, perhaps, self-indulgent becomes a 1000% validated when one embarks on the grand adventure of parenthood.
And this should have you questioning the other thing you've been told a thousand times: that with advancing age comes inevitable decline. Might that also be something that was once the non-negotiable human condition, but now - hackable?
I think so, and today, I'm talking to a man who has made that his mission, Edward Van Harmelen of Youth and Earth.
3:18 Self-quantification, supplementation, or storytelling?
15:33 The solution to time-management: intolerance
18:26 Edward's Biohacker origin story
23:14 Health hacks discovered abroad
27:02 Jonathan's #1 lifehack for nomads
31:48 NMN: "This is pretty mind-blowing stuff!"
33:40 EMFs vs NAD Boosters
38:03 NMN: Empowering the Epigenome
43:17 Biohacker reviews: V14, AM Blend, PM Sleep Dust
56:10 Micro-dosing anti-aging agents
58:45 Two approaches to supplementation
1:04:43 Homeopathy and functional frequencies
01:08:44 Lithium and longevity
01:14:32 Melatonin shouldn't be microdosed?
01:22:25 OptimallyMe
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1702-evh-youth-earth
Shop 🛒 Youth and Earth
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Youth-Earth
Confused?
Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation
