Lifehacking longevity? Start with storytelling 🎙️ with Edward Van Harmelen of Youth and Earth
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
160 followers
7 views • 2 days ago

My whole life, I've been told that the first year of parenthood will be one of the hardest years of one's life. But with almost four months under my belt as a brand new 40-year-old dad, my experience has been very different. Being a parent is easier than I expected.

This year, I've managed to write two books, my income has increased while my working hours have decreased, and I manage to work out and make love to my wife a few times a week. This has a lot to do with the productivity hacks I've had in place for years, but it's also due to my stack of health habits and the Nootropics almost constantly flowing in my blood. The obsessive Biohacking and self-care stuff that can seem, perhaps, self-indulgent becomes a 1000% validated when one embarks on the grand adventure of parenthood.

And this should have you questioning the other thing you've been told a thousand times: that with advancing age comes inevitable decline. Might that also be something that was once the non-negotiable human condition, but now - hackable?

I think so, and today, I'm talking to a man who has made that his mission, Edward Van Harmelen of Youth and Earth.


3:18 Self-quantification, supplementation, or storytelling?

15:33 The solution to time-management: intolerance

18:26 Edward's Biohacker origin story

23:14 Health hacks discovered abroad

27:02 Jonathan's #1 lifehack for nomads

31:48 NMN: "This is pretty mind-blowing stuff!"

33:40 EMFs vs NAD Boosters

38:03 NMN: Empowering the Epigenome

43:17 Biohacker reviews: V14, AM Blend, PM Sleep Dust

56:10 Micro-dosing anti-aging agents

58:45 Two approaches to supplementation

1:04:43 Homeopathy and functional frequencies

01:08:44 Lithium and longevity

01:14:32 Melatonin shouldn't be microdosed?

01:22:25 OptimallyMe


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1702-evh-youth-earth

Shop 🛒 Youth and Earth

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Youth-Earth


Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


Join the Limitless Mindset Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter


Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

parenthoodsupplementsbiohackingantiagingmelatoninmicrodosingnmnself-quantificationlimitless mindsetyouth and earthedward van harmelenlifehacking longevity
