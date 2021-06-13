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WHAT TO DO IF YOUR BODY BECOMES MAGNETIC AFTER VACCINATION?
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1148 views • June 13, 2021
Video by https://www.orwell.city
More info on: https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/magnetgate-guide.html
THERE'S GRAPHENE OXIDE IN THE VACCINES, THAT'S WHY PEOPLE ARE BCOMING MAGNETIC! MORE INFO: https://www.laquintacolumna.net
1. With a light magnet (like the ones you stick on the refrigerator) or a neodymium magnet, localize the exact point of contact in the area of the injection and surroundings. It can also manifest in the clavicle area, chest, spine and head. Try with metallic objects and cell phones, since there are testimonies that these elements also adhere. Bear in mind that the magnetic effect can express irself even 3 months after the inoculation.
2. If the magnet or objects stick to you, ask a doctor for explanations and to make a record in your medical records. Take a copy of the document with you.
3. With this copy, go to the nearest police station to file a report under the case "Investigation of an unlawful act".
Let's demand the truth: COVID-19 vaccines are experimental. The labs have legal immunity for adverse effects and the components are confidential. What are they injecting into the population? Let's stop vaccination until we have logical and scientific answers!
More info on: https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/magnetgate-guide.html
THERE'S GRAPHENE OXIDE IN THE VACCINES, THAT'S WHY PEOPLE ARE BCOMING MAGNETIC! MORE INFO: https://www.laquintacolumna.net
1. With a light magnet (like the ones you stick on the refrigerator) or a neodymium magnet, localize the exact point of contact in the area of the injection and surroundings. It can also manifest in the clavicle area, chest, spine and head. Try with metallic objects and cell phones, since there are testimonies that these elements also adhere. Bear in mind that the magnetic effect can express irself even 3 months after the inoculation.
2. If the magnet or objects stick to you, ask a doctor for explanations and to make a record in your medical records. Take a copy of the document with you.
3. With this copy, go to the nearest police station to file a report under the case "Investigation of an unlawful act".
Let's demand the truth: COVID-19 vaccines are experimental. The labs have legal immunity for adverse effects and the components are confidential. What are they injecting into the population? Let's stop vaccination until we have logical and scientific answers!
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