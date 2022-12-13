Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2946b - Setting The Stage, 18 US Code 2385, Knowingly Advocating Overthrow Of The Gov
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2946b - Dec 12, 2022

Setting The Stage, 18 US Code 2385, Knowingly Advocating Overthrow Of The GovElon Musk is now setting the stage, the information is being released and the people are now seeing how the US Gov (FBI,DHS etc.) worked with big tech to overthrow the US Gov. They made up rules to to remove the sitting President of the US off of Twitter. The fake news, corrupt politicians were all for it. Those who knowingly worked with the [DS] to overthrow the US gov are now caught in their own lies. Justice is coming and the stage has now been set. Elon is the opening act, Trump is the closing act. Enjoy the show.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

politicsrussiaukrainecentral bankfed reservebiden adminx22 financial report

