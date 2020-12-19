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Top Ontario Doctors Hot Mic Admits Reading Covid Script Narrative Propaganda Coronavirus Covid-19
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220 views • December 19, 2020
Top Ontario Doctors Hot Mic Admits Reading Covid Script Narrative Propaganda Coronavirus Covid-19
Ontario's Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams update media on the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the province on Dec 14 2020
Ontario's Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams update media on the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the province on Dec 14 2020
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