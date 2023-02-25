Create New Account
Arnold Schwarzenegger: Pollution kills 7 MILLION people worldwide & more than we can ever imagine
Published 16 hours ago
The reason why Danny Tseng started this video channel!  To help us all have CLEANER air and less pollution-related diseases (while saying "GOOD-BYE" to all your energy bills), grab a FREE WRITTEN game plan to get "off-the-grid" by logging into your Gmail before clicking-on & PRINTING-OUT both: https://tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid & https://tinyurl.com/GreenSunshinePowerMenu (for commercial/industrial building owners)

Learn how you can help at a high, policy-level to "Go BIG, Go FAST, Go NOW!" to achieve "drawdown," by looking around both: https://Linktr.ee/UScleanAirForce & https://youTube.com/@DrawdownNow


