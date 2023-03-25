"Anthem For Justice!" - Epic Montage Chronicling the Last Three Years Tyrannical Years!

(March 24, 2023) Don't Let Them Get Away With It! A powerful video montage chronicling the last three years of tyrannical COVID measures and vaccine mandates. Adapted from the poem by Margaret Anna Alice, read by UK-based medical doctor Dr. Tess Lawrie.
