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Divine Testimonies: Dream - The Unsaved in Eternal Darkness
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7 views • May 23, 2020
I had a dream following the Vision of Hell back in 2010: "The Unsaved in Eternal Darkness"
In this dream, I saw the lost and unsaved who had recently died and spent eternity in darkness/Hell. There is no love, no light, cut off from the Love of GOD!
All there is is just hopelessness, despair, loneliness and suffering! Repent, seek forgiveness and believe in our Lord Jesus Christ, to avoid such a place!
My Book is now released on Amazon and Kindle!
Divine Testimonies - How Jesus Saved Me Kindle Edition and Paperback
https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B073NP44KH
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073NP44KH
https://www.divine-testimonies.co.uk
Like & Subscribe!
God Bless!
In this dream, I saw the lost and unsaved who had recently died and spent eternity in darkness/Hell. There is no love, no light, cut off from the Love of GOD!
All there is is just hopelessness, despair, loneliness and suffering! Repent, seek forgiveness and believe in our Lord Jesus Christ, to avoid such a place!
My Book is now released on Amazon and Kindle!
Divine Testimonies - How Jesus Saved Me Kindle Edition and Paperback
https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B073NP44KH
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073NP44KH
https://www.divine-testimonies.co.uk
Like & Subscribe!
God Bless!
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