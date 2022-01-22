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Australian Virtual Hearing of the Public Accountability Hearing Committee - Health Minister Brad Hazzard Refused Personal Accountability Aug. 14, 2021
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52 views • January 22, 2022
New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard sits down to offer his insight at a parliamentary inquiry regarding the outbreak of Coronavirus. He refused to provide deeper insight into the current handling of the latest lockdown.
Things take a turn for the worse when committee members want to speak.
What a vile, belligerent and despicable display. An utterly grotesque individual.
Brad Hazzard has been the New South Wales Minister for Health since January 2017. He is a member of the New South Wales Legislative Assembly, representing Wakehurst, for the Liberal Party since 1991.
Things take a turn for the worse when committee members want to speak.
What a vile, belligerent and despicable display. An utterly grotesque individual.
Brad Hazzard has been the New South Wales Minister for Health since January 2017. He is a member of the New South Wales Legislative Assembly, representing Wakehurst, for the Liberal Party since 1991.
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