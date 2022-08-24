4 Main Reasons for the 2nd Amendment

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The founders repeatedly told us the reasons for the 2nd Amendment - and the individual, natural right to keep and bear arms. Surprise - this top-4 isn’t about muskets, or hunting.
Path to Liberty: Aug 24, 2022
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