'Spike Protein Detox Options' with Dr. Peterson Pierre - Daily Dose

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AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: ‘Spike Protein Detox Options’ (Ep. 2147 - 10.21.2022). The Real Story of Good Health ~ in 120 Seconds or Less.
Sources: https://iv.iiarjournals.org/content/34/5/3023.long
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41594-021-00570-0
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/epub/10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.121.318902
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-81462-7
Dr. Peterson Pierre presents ‘Spike Protein Detox Options’:
https://rumble.com/v1okyai-daily-dose-spike-protein-detox-options-with-dr.-peterson-pierre.html