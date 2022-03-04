Miles Guo: An era of digital currency will be spawned out of war, and anchored digital currencies with stable coins will be the future of humankind

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3/3/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Putin is going to deploy killer weapons to annihilate 5 million Ukrainians in the next 48 hours. An era of digital currency will be spawned out of war, and anchored digital currencies with stable coins will be the future of humankind