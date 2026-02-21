Unlock wellness in your kitchen: The benefits of Organic Green Tea Tincture

The Groovy Bee Store has gone to great lengths to acquire a clean, new lot of lab-verified, ultra-clean Groovy Bee Organic Glycerin-Based Green Tea Tincture. Specially formulated to support good overall health, this green tea tincture offers the full nutritional benefits of organic green tea in a convenient and easy-to-use liquid format.

Each 1-mL serving of this potent liquid tincture provides around 750 mg of organic green tea leaf extract. Made with organic green tea leaves, Groovy Bee Organic Glycerin-Based Green Tea Tincture is carefully extracted using distilled water and organic vegetable glycerin to preserve beneficial components and retain maximum potency.

Take one dropperful once every day or add one dropperful to a glass of warm water, herbal tea or your favorite juice or smoothie.

Groovy Bee Organic Glycerin-Based Green Tea Tincture is USDA-organic, vegan, non-GMO and thoroughly lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.





Shop at GroovyBee.com



