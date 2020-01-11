© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The ABCs of DARPA
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
109 views • January 11, 2020
DARPA, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, is known for the wide range of research and development programs it runs to open pathways toward technologies that can further the cause of national security. Each program is most often known by its very own acronym, so for all those returning to school, or just to their normal post-summer routines, DARPA offers its own version of the ABCs.
For more information about the programs mentioned here, as well as the other breakthrough technologies DARPA is developing, visit the Agency’s web site at www.darpa.mil.
For more information about the programs mentioned here, as well as the other breakthrough technologies DARPA is developing, visit the Agency’s web site at www.darpa.mil.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.