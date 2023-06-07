Create New Account
Tuckers "Breaches" Contract with Fox to STUNNING Results -- CNN FAILS -- Amazing News America!!
47 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published 16 hours ago |

Tucker Carlson introduced his first episode of his new show airing solely on Twitter, to the tune of 90 million impressions and millions of use. Meanwhile, CNN continues it's free fall, firing is head honcho, Chris Licht.The means of dissemination of information and alternative viewpoints has hit a breakaway point, and there's no turning back. This is excellent news for free speech, America. Thank you Elon Musk.

#tuckerontwitter #tuckercarlson #cnn #chrislicht #freespeech


Keywords
cnnfree speechfox newstucker carlsonfirst amendmenttwittermediaelon muskrupert murdochgatekeepersmedia criticismchris lichttucker on twittertucker in breach of contractsidelining tucker

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
