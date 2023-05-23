Paratroopers destroy enemy armoured vehicles on right bank of Dnieper





The Airborne Troops self-propelled artillery units conduct daily combat work to destroy the enemy manpower, hardware and fortifications on the right bank of the Dnieper River.





💥 Having received the coordinates of the targets, Nona-S crew advanced to firing positions and fired several targeted shots along an arching trajectory.





The precise hit was recorded by the objective control means.