Paratroopers destroy enemy armoured vehicles on right bank of Dnieper
The Airborne Troops self-propelled artillery units conduct daily combat work to destroy the enemy manpower, hardware and fortifications on the right bank of the Dnieper River.
💥 Having received the coordinates of the targets, Nona-S crew advanced to firing positions and fired several targeted shots along an arching trajectory.
The precise hit was recorded by the objective control means.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.