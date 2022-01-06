Neuralink and Elon Musk's plan on implanting microchips into human brains !!!!! EXPOSED

Hi Dear Sisters, Brothers and Ex-Muslims who had left islam and accepted Jesus Christ as your own saviour. In this video you can understand how the neuralink's and elon musk's microchip works which is implanted into any living creature's and what all biological data's it can collect. Do not reject Jesus Christ's warnings given 2000 years ago. Do not give your childrens according to any of the devils plan, also mentioned above and for their human sacrifice. From now onwards within 3 or 4 weeks the cyberpandemic will come which will shutdown internet completely in this world, after that a system will be introduced like unvaccinated people cannot access internet or use their laptops/pcs ,upload any videos against this coronavirus vaccines, there will be world global economic collapse, a one world currency which is called digital currency will be introduced, lockdown and food crisis which is all this is planned satanists or illuminatis. So store some foods, fruits and drinking waters as much you can to overcome this devil's evil plan