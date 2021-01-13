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TRUMP Lip Read " I Can't Believe I Am Here Through Your Time Machines" Trump's Secret Weapon' This lip read by youtube THE GUNNER'S WIFE. See her channel for JFK JR. aka VINCENT FUSCA lip reads. SHE IS THE REAL DEAL. Gunner's wife work in animation and does the lips so is a professional lip reader. Accurate comms. Watch her SOTU vidoe lip reads and learn about all the snakes in government. AMAZING VIDEOS. This video is NOT for Monetization.