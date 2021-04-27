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Kyle Rittenhouse Gets Full Hammer of "Law" -- Black DC Carjackers MURDERERS Get NO JAIL
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140 views • April 27, 2021
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who defended himself after fleeing attackers with his rifle, is having first-degree murder charges thrown at him and a prosecutor amped up to incarceration him for life, while the black teenage girls who maliciously killed Mohammad Anwar won't see a day of jail time.
This disparity in treatment as a form of black privilege, which has become the new status quo amongst the Volk agencies that comprise our government, and surely our nation will not be able to tolerate such pressure and unfair treatment much longer.
#BlackLivesMatter #kylerittenhouse
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This disparity in treatment as a form of black privilege, which has become the new status quo amongst the Volk agencies that comprise our government, and surely our nation will not be able to tolerate such pressure and unfair treatment much longer.
#BlackLivesMatter #kylerittenhouse
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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