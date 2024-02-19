Israel Gaza War Professor Nurit Peled-Elhanan's research in Israeli education of LIES & Anti-Palestinians

Professor Nurit Peled-Elhanan's research is a bold journey into the heart of Israeli education, where she meticulously dissects the racist portrayal of Palestinians in Israeli textbooks. Her work unveils the subtle, yet powerful, ways in which educational materials craft and perpetuate national narratives, molding the minds of young Israelis in ways that have profound implications for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.





But Peled-Elhanan's impact extends far beyond the academic sphere. Her activism is rooted in a deeply personal story – the loss of her daughter in a Palestinian suicide bombing, a tragedy that would have embittered many, but in her case, fueled a relentless pursuit of peace and understanding. This personal crusade against violence and occupation in the Middle East earned her the prestigious Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought from the European Parliament in 2001, a testament to her unwavering dedication to reconciliation between Israelis and Palestinians.