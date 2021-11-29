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Chi Training - Beginnings in How to Transfer and Buildup
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45 views • November 29, 2021
The School of Chi Energy Presents
Listen to Sifu Jones explain about some of the concepts you will learn at the School which will help you get better with chi cultivation
Learn why a Student doesn’t want to stay at full power projection when building up their own body’s nerve fiber system
http://www.chienergyheals.com
Listen to Sifu Jones explain about some of the concepts you will learn at the School which will help you get better with chi cultivation
Learn why a Student doesn’t want to stay at full power projection when building up their own body’s nerve fiber system
http://www.chienergyheals.com
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