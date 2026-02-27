BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
DOUBLE FEATURE: TWO MORE GO DOWN WITHOUT A FIGHT!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10174 followers
2
408 views • 1 day ago

Don't ask me what that first thing is..

Sources

https://www.facebook.com/shay.swirls/

https://www.facebook.com/richard.c.brooks1/

Music: Sisters of Mercy - Marian, Eric B. & Rakim - Paid in Full

---------------

KURGANFEST 2026 - THE GATHERING Information:

https://drive.proton.me/urls/RHZ2X8TQXC#g2cnhgo8M4Ql

KURGANFEST QUESTIONNAIRE (Please complete only if you're interested in attending. Thanks!):

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TJCL9VV

---------------------

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

--------------------

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

Keywords
vaccinecoviddied suddenly
