January 6 Committee: Inquisition Theater

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report
Marx tells us that history repeats itself, the first time as tragedy and the second time as farce. We may be at that stage with the ridiculous January 6 Committee prime-time hearings - staged for television by a former news producer. Chairman Benny Thompson swears "no criminal referrals" will be handed down while Pelosi's hand-picked Republican ranking member Liz Cheney rebuts him with "not so fast!" Far from justice, these hearings demonstrate that DC Dems are in a box of their own making. Also today: Poland demands new weapons to replace the old weapons they shipped to Ukraine.