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PATRIOT PROVIDES EVIDENCE THE JAB'S GRAPHENE OXIDE NANO BUBBLES ARE A REMOTELY DETONATED KILL-S
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326 views • January 18, 2022
From HerbalGurl
This video was mirrored, and I strongly suggest following this Canadian Patriot's channel. Here's the link https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/
Here is the intel Remarque88 had posted below the video
INFOVACUNAS - GRAPHENE MICROBUBBLES AND EMFS CREATE COVID-19 / MARBURG VIRUS OB. / ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE
This video was mirrored, and I strongly suggest following this Canadian Patriot's channel. Here's the link https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/
Here is the intel Remarque88 had posted below the video
INFOVACUNAS - GRAPHENE MICROBUBBLES AND EMFS CREATE COVID-19 / MARBURG VIRUS OB. / ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE
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