2 Prayer Breakfasts & Esther's 2 Banquets of Wine. Feasting Leads To Weeping Seventh Day Adventists
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
99 views • 2 months ago

Paula White on Trump’s Second Term: ‘God Is Moving in America’. At two prayer breakfasts, Trump calls himself champion of religion. Trump took the occasion to announce he would appoint Florida Pastor Paula White to lead his White House Faith Office. Appearing at two events on Thursday (Feb. 6), both of them part of the festivities surrounding the National Prayer Breakfast, President Donald Trump spoke about the centrality of religious belief to the United States and announced that he would create a new presidential commission on religious liberty.

The reverend said, "there is a return and a hunger for God. God is moving in America, and He is not done with America"




“From the earliest days of our republic, faith in God has always been the ultimate source of the strength that beats in the hearts of our nation,” Trump said in his first appearance in front of a gathering of lawmakers in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. “We have to bring religion back. We have to bring it back much stronger.”


Later, at a separate NPB Gathering at the Washington Hilton hotel, Trump announced he would appoint Florida Pastor Paula White to lead his White House faith office, as she did at the end of the first Trump administration.


How a religious White House office could promote the common good—or politicize religion


King and Queen joined by the Beckhams, Helen Mirren and Stanley Tucci for black-tie dinner at Highgrove


Why The King and Queen Invited Stanley Tucci, David Beckham and Helen Mirren to a Glitzy Royal Dinner. Donatella Versace, Victoria Beckham and more famous face


Slow Food is a global movement that promotes local food, sustainable agriculture, and food quality. It was founded in Italy in 1986 by Carlo Petrini.


Las Cruces police investigate claims of fentanyl-laced drink from fast-food restaurant


Race to sell chickens after New York City live poultry markets ordered shut due to avian flu


It's like 'dead birds flying': How bird flu is spreading in the wild


Bird flu affects 50,000 cows in the state of Nevada


Three-Quarters of U.S. Adults Are Now Overweight or Obese


US Obesity Epidemic Continues to Skyrocket, With No End in Sight


Mom devastated as adorable six-year-old dies after eating her favorite fast food - and her heartbreaking final words


McDonald’s hamburgers send many to the hospital, one dead in Colorado


Keywords
trumpjesuspresident trumpdonald trumpsundaycatholicjesuitsdamark of the beastsabbathpaula whiteseventh day adventistrevelation 13prayer breakfastchurch and statesunday lawblue lawdavid housemake america religious againproject 2025faith officewhite house faith officebring god backtrump bring back religion
