2 Prayer Breakfasts & Esther's 2 Banquets of Wine. Feasting Leads To Weeping Seventh Day Adventists

Paula White on Trump’s Second Term: ‘God Is Moving in America’. At two prayer breakfasts, Trump calls himself champion of religion. Trump took the occasion to announce he would appoint Florida Pastor Paula White to lead his White House Faith Office. Appearing at two events on Thursday (Feb. 6), both of them part of the festivities surrounding the National Prayer Breakfast, President Donald Trump spoke about the centrality of religious belief to the United States and announced that he would create a new presidential commission on religious liberty.

The reverend said, "there is a return and a hunger for God. God is moving in America, and He is not done with America"













“From the earliest days of our republic, faith in God has always been the ultimate source of the strength that beats in the hearts of our nation,” Trump said in his first appearance in front of a gathering of lawmakers in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. “We have to bring religion back. We have to bring it back much stronger.”





Later, at a separate NPB Gathering at the Washington Hilton hotel, Trump announced he would appoint Florida Pastor Paula White to lead his White House faith office, as she did at the end of the first Trump administration.





How a religious White House office could promote the common good—or politicize religion





David House